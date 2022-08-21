Michelle Skinner, librarian, has penned one of the books on the shelves of the Chickasha Public Library.
“A History of the Chickasha Public Library: 1905-2020: The First 115 Years” was assembled from artifacts stretching back to the turn of the 20th century.
She began the project in 2019. Up to this point, a comprehensive history of the library had not been written. Skinner was allowed to pursue the research while working at the library, where she explored historical treasures that were stored away.
“This is my favorite thing I’ve ever done at work,” Skinner said. “I love the process so much.”
Skinner opened drawers and dug through boxes. Jotted-down-notes, meeting minutes and envelopes gave insight into the daily lives of librarians.
Skinner’s book features photos and newspaper clippings from over a century of the library’s history. Skinner recalled opening a drawer that was full of documents from the early 1900s. She arranged the items chronologically and found cohesion.
“That’s my favorite part of the writing process, where you can find some patterns,” she said.
The Chickasha Public Library’s initial form was the Carnegie Library, which was the first free public library in what was then known as Indian Territory. Skinner, who is an artist as well, drew a picture of the Carnegie Library for the book’s cover.
“I wanted to use very bright, bold colors that would approximate somebody’s childhood memories of going to the library on a summer day,” Skinner said.
The birth of the library was a volunteer-led effort. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, women’s organizations began to promote literacy within the growing community. Chickasha was still a railroad town and lacked the permanence a library could provide, Skinner said.
The endeavor was largely led by women in the community. Due to social customs at the time, women were often referred to in documents as “Mrs. [husband’s name].” Skinner sought proper credit for these women. She went through census documents to find their first names.
Three women’s clubs requested a grant from Andrew Carnegie to build a library in 1903. About two years later, Chickasha’s Carnegie Library was opened on March 23, 1905.
Almost 115 years later, in February 2020, Skinner’s book was due to print. The book’s publication was intended to coincide with the Chickasha Public Library’s 115th birthday. The library had planned three days of activities that were open to the public in late March.
However, another moment in history changed those plans. The library closed in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Everything just kind of stopped,” Skinner said.
Skinner’s book was released in June 2020, now with an epilogue about the effect the pandemic on libraries.
“This is what we did, this is how we continued served the public. Because this is the story of this library and it’s also the story of every library.”
Today, there is a display case dedicated to history of the library. Skinner’s book is also perched nearby and available for check-out.
The display case shows some of the Chickasha Library’s earliest artifacts and photos, including the portrait of Frances Hamilton, who is considered one of the library’s founders. On the Carnegie Library’s opening day, she greeted each visitor. Today, her portrait faces towards the entrance, so she can continue to greet library patrons, Skinner said.
Skinner is leaving the library’s pieces of history better than she found them. Through digitizing and putting documents in archival page protectors and binders, these items will be able to tell their story to the next historian.
‘It made me feel as though I were simultaneously in all these different eras,” Skinner said. “It’s the closest I’ll ever get to time-traveling.”
