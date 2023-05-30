The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma recently recognized five students’ artistic and academic excellence with induction into Alpha Psi Omega, the national honor society for theatre. They joined current members of the Sigma Xi Cast, Science & Arts’ chapter of the society, for an initiation and awards ceremony themed The(atre) Prom on April 24.
Students named to this honor society in 2023 are: Jack Almeida, junior theatre arts major from Broken Arrow; Avery Crawford, sophomore theatre arts major from Noble; Keane Harrison, senior theatre arts major from Chester, United Kingdom; Dan Harper, senior history major from Mustang; and Rylee Trent, sophomore theatre arts major from Hennessey.
“It’s wonderful to be able to honor these hardworking students. Alpha Psi Omega uniquely requires a demonstration of engagement beyond the classroom,” said KatIe Davis, professor of theatre and APO sponsor. “These students experienced high school and college during the pandemic and adapted as theatre and education expected new forms and standards. They proved their excellence in their classes, in rehearsals and performances, and through service and leadership roles on campus.”
Faculty at Fairmont State College in West Virginia founded Alpha Psi Omega in 1925 as the first national honorary organization in theatre for university students. Criteria for selection includes meeting national standards for grade point average; earning points for work in a variety of production and leadership roles. Unique for an honor society, the initiation requires that pledges perform memorized monologues from Shakespeare for an audience of current members, who attended the induction.
Those inducted into Alpha Psi Omega become lifetime members who benefit from scholarships, mentorship, and the connected community of more than 600 casts (chapters) across the nation. Two of the new members joined two current APO members and theatre arts majors, Caleb Townley of Chickasha and Sami Barker of Norman, as graduates with honors from Science & Arts this spring.
More information about Alpha Psi Omega, including the national roster of chapters, is available at www.alphapsiomega.org. For more information about the service activities of the local cast, contact Davis at (405) 574-1310 or kdavis@usao.edu.
