Showcasing art and nature as Sam Noble Museum hosts exhibit on scientific illustration

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is pleased to announce its collaboration with the School of Visual Arts, Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts, at the University of Oklahoma on a new exhibit featuring the scientific illustration of birds as depicted by students and professionals.
Flight Lines: The Art of Natural History at OU pairs work by students with that of renowned bird artists George Miksch Sutton, Louis Agassiz Fuertes and Francis Lee Jaques. The exhibit opened on July 15 and runs through Nov. 26.
Visitors will have the opportunity to view drawings, paintings and animations that capture the beauty and complexity of bird life. Students in OU’s School of Visual Arts created much of the artwork on display during their courses, “Drawing the Natural World” and “Computer Animation,” which are part of an exciting new scientific visualization track within SoVA that teaches students the art of translating scientific knowledge into visual representations.
The exhibit also showcases pieces by three of the most respected scientific illustrators of the 20th century, most notably Sutton, former OU professor and curator of ornithology at the Sam Noble Museum. Works from the artists range from preliminary sketches to polished watercolors, including many pieces that are on display for the first time.
"We are thrilled to have students in the OU School of Visual Arts engaging with naturalist art and specimens in our museum collections," said Claire Nicholas, assistant curator of ethnology at the Sam Noble Museum.
“Working with the Sam Noble Museum’s collections and researchers has been a remarkable experience for our students, profoundly enriching their education as artists and designers,” added Haley Prestifilippo, SoVA instructor.
The exhibit will be open to the public during regular museum hours and is included with museum admission. Visitors are encouraged to check the museum’s website for hours of operation and special events related to the exhibit.
The Sam Noble Museum is the officially designated natural history museum for the state of Oklahoma and is located on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus at 2401 Chautauqua Ave.
