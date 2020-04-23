The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce have been busy mailing out prize packets to winners from the #ShopChickasha Bingo promotion. Each prize packet has $100 worth of gift certificates from various restaurants in Chickasha. So far, there have been a dozen winners but they expect that number to grow as people have time to spend at least $20 at eight different restaurants around Chickasha. “Since this promotion continues through the end of June, we believe that will give everyone the time they need to go to eight different places,” said Jim Cowan, EDC Director.
Just recently, The First National Bank & Trust joined in as a participating sponsor so that will help the EDC and Chamber to give away over $30,000 during the promotion.
Cowan indicated that the restaurant bingo would get expanded to other merchants once the restrictions are lifted. Businesses like hair salons, movie theaters, gyms and others will be added to the promotion. Since this promotion was started here in Chickasha, at least four other cities or chambers around Oklahoma have done the same thing to help their communities.
For more information, follow the Chamber or EDC on Facebook or contact them at (405) 224-0787.
featured
#ShopChickasha Bingo enjoys success in community
Tags
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Private graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Gable Cemetery, Meeker, OK., under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home, Chickasha, OK. Dave Lee Childers, Sr., of Chickasha, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Chickasha at the age of 71. He was born M…
James William "Jim" Hiles, 74, of Naples, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home. The son of Gale T. Hiles and Marie Lucille (Kunce) Radloff, he was born February 21, 1946 in Neillsville, Wisconsin. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and was honorably discharged after reaching th…
Most Popular
Articles
- One Marlow resident dead, three injured in crash near Rush Springs
- Covid Data Dashboard shows 6 cases of COVID-19, 1 death in Chickasha
- City of Chickasha Update on COVID-19 Closures and Guidance
- OSDH: Chickasha has had 2 COVID-19 recoveries, 6 cases, 1 death
- Pedestrian clipped by semi on H.E. Bailey in Chickasha
- OSDH: 31 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Grady County, more than 3,000 in Oklahoma
- OSDH: 7 total confirmed positive case of COVID-19, 3 recovered, 1 death in Chickasha
- OSDH: 25 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, 14 recoveries, 1 death
- Gerdes takes oath via teleconference at Chickasha City Council meeting
- OSDH: Garfield County COVID-19 cases increase to 10; Oklahoma has 2,570 cases, 139 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.