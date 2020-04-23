Chickasha Bingo

The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce have been busy mailing out prize packets to winners from the #ShopChickasha Bingo promotion. Each prize packet has $100 worth of gift certificates from various restaurants in Chickasha. So far, there have been a dozen winners but they expect that number to grow as people have time to spend at least $20 at eight different restaurants around Chickasha. “Since this promotion continues through the end of June, we believe that will give everyone the time they need to go to eight different places,” said Jim Cowan, EDC Director.

 Just recently, The First National Bank & Trust joined in as a participating sponsor so that will help the EDC and Chamber to give away over $30,000 during the promotion.

Cowan indicated that the restaurant bingo would get expanded to other merchants once the restrictions are lifted. Businesses like hair salons, movie theaters, gyms and others will be added to the promotion. Since this promotion was started here in Chickasha, at least four other cities or chambers around Oklahoma have done the same thing to help their communities.

For more information, follow the Chamber or EDC on Facebook or contact them at (405) 224-0787.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you