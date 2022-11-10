The following closures will take place in Tuttle from 8 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for City of Tuttle utility work. A local detour will be in place for drivers. For questions about the project contact 405-381-2335.
- Turn lanes from east and westbound SH-37/Main St. to SH-92/S.W. 4th St. will be closed.
- All lanes of SH-92 will be closed between SH-37/S.W. 4th St. and Rabbit Rd. (EW-1210). Only local traffic will be allowed access between Rabbit Rd. and SH-37.
