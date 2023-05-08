Eastbound and westbound SH-9 will be intermittently closed for short periods between County Rd. 2590 and US-62 east of Fort Cobb between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday and again Tuesday for ongoing highway reconstruction. Motorists should expect delays and congestion and consider locating an alternate route.
Additionally, motorists should be aware of an eastbound and westbound SH-9 lane shift just east of US-62 today through summer.
