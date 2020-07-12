SH-37 near Tuttle was closed for an extended period of time on Saturday night due to down power lines.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed SH-37 between County Street 2870 and County street 2880 at 11:48 p.m., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The power lines were down across both the east and west bound lanes of travel.
OHP says PSO Electric experienced a high volume of outages in the area.
ODOT announced SH-37 was reopened at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
