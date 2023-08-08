Chickasha Police Chief, G.G. Music completed some unfinished business regarding the retirement of Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield.
Schoolfield retired on March 3, 2020 after 13 years of service with the Chickasha Police Department.
On Sept. 17, 2017, Chickasha Police Officers conducted a search warrant which resulted in a shootout during which over 200 rounds were fired. Schoolfield was hit numerous times, Music said.
After years of surgeries and therapy, Schoolfield honorably retired. It’s customary for an officer who has honorably retired to receive mementos. Music, who was appointed Chickasha Police Chief in June, recently learned that Schoolfield never received his badge.
Schoolfield was honored by the Chickasha Police Department and the City of Chickasha at the City Council meeting on Aug. 7.
“On behalf of the Chickasha Police Department, it’s my honor and my privilege to make good on this custom and present Sergeant Matthew Schoolfield with his Sergeant’s badge, number 319,” Music said.
Following applause from the packed council chambers, Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley presented Schoolfield with a proclamation honoring Schoolfield’s service and sacrifice in protecting the residents of Chickasha.
Schoolfield was hired on July 2, 2007 and promoted to sergeant on Aug. 1, 2015. During his service with the Chickasha Police Department, he served as a patrolman, training officer and sergeant. Schoolfield never received a sustained complaint during his service with the Chickasha Police Department, Music said.
Music said Schoolfield was an integral part of the special response team and has received the Medal of Valor from the Chickasha Police Department and the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police. Schoolfield is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Dupont Kevlar Survivor’s Club and a recipient of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs Of Police Purple Heart Award.
