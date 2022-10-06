On October 7, in advance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will host a virtual live event highlighting the importance of Indigenous knowledge in stewarding lands, waters and wildlife. She will be joined by Lower Elwha Klallam Tribal Chairwoman Frances Charles, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head Aquinnah Chairwoman Andrews-Maltais, former Chairwoman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Karen Diver, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Wizipan Garriott.
As communities continue to face the effects of climate change, Indigenous knowledge will benefit the Interior Department’s efforts to bolster resilience and protect all communities. As part of the Department’s acknowledgment of the importance of Indigenous knowledge, three Department bureaus recently released new guidance to improve federal stewardship of public lands, waters and wildlife by strengthening the role of Tribal governments in federal land management.
The live virtual event begins at 4 PM ET. Watch the event on Interior's Live Webcast page.
