Scooter's Coffee coming to Chickasha

Scooter’s Coffee has been confirmed for the Woodlands development on Grand Ave. in Chickasha.
The drive-through coffee shop will offer hot and iced coffee drinks, smoothies, teas, food and more.
A groundbreaking was held on May 8 with co-owners Valerie Humphrey and Eric Maxey in attendance.
Humphrey said Scooter’s aims for efficient service.
“The idea is to be fast and friendly and get you out fast,” Humphrey said.
Customers will also be able to use the Scooter’s app to order ahead for pickup.
The Chickasha store will be about 700 square feet but relatively tall for its small footprint. The upper portion of the building is used for storage, co-owner Eric Maxey said.
The dirt work has begun where the Scooter's will be built as well as the new 5th St. which will lead into the Woodlands Development.
To get to Scooter's at 411 W. Grand Ave., residents will turn onto the new 5th St. from Grand Ave.
The Nebraska-based company was established in 1998. There are several locations in Oklahoma City and Norman, as well as Bethany, Warr Acres and Lawton.
Updates regarding the Chickasha Scooter's Coffee opening date and the Woodlands Development will be provided at a later date.
