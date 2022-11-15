The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma invites high school seniors to visit campus for Senior Day Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.—2 p.m.
Students in the midst of their college search can come to the Science & Arts campus to learn about its distinctive history and interdisciplinary learning model, learn about scholarships, and complete their application for admission. There will also be a panel discussion with current students, answering questions only a student could answer.
“I am so excited to welcome a new cohort of potential students onto our beautiful campus so they can get a firsthand experience of what makes Science & Arts stand out from the competition,” said Shepperd McConnell, associate vice president of collaborative enrollment management. “Deciding what college is the best fit can be a daunting task for any young person, that’s why we’ve made Senior Day a fun and stress-free event for everyone to see what it’s like to be a part of the Science & Arts family!”
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on the steps of Troutt Hall and Science & Arts student guides will assist participants with anything they need and answer any questions they may have.
Register today at usao.edu/seniorday.
