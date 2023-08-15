The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma proudly announces the 23rd season of the Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series, which promises a fabulous year of world-class dance, theatre and music performances to appeal to all audiences.
On Oct. 26, the myth and magic of PUSH Physical Theatre returns to campus with a world premiere production inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” The company’s captivating storytelling first came to campus with their performance of “Dracula” in 2019, and, with the support from a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, they will be in residency at the university for four weeks to create this original production. This performance is intended for mature audiences.
Kicking off the holiday season Nov. 30 with a mixed repertory of dazzling short ballets, the American Midwest Ballet’s original presentation, “MOMENTUM,” combines a variety of short ballet pieces ranging from brilliantly classical to poignantly romantic to create a fantastic evening celebrating artistry and athleticism. American Midwest Ballet’s exciting and wide-ranging performance is sure to delight audiences of all ages.
The season enters 2024 ready to put your sweetheart “In the Mood” Feb. 15 with classic music from The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, the most sought-after big band in the world. Continuing in the footsteps of the beloved bandleader, this 18-member ensemble plays many of Miller’s original arrangements of jazz standards from the Swing era of the 1930s and ‘40s, as well as modern selections performed in the distinctive style and sound that Miller developed.
The Cleverlys will bring the season to a close March 28 with an evening of comedy and music. Formed in 2009 by Arkansas native Paul Harris, AKA Digger Cleverly, this faux-family band puts their unique bluegrass spin on hit songs of every style and genre. The New York Times wrote, “If Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, and Spinal Tap spawned a litter of puppies, it would be the Cleverlys.”
Season tickets cost $60 for the public and include one non-refundable general admission seat to each of the four performances. Students can register with the name of their school to subscribe to the series for free. Single tickets are $20 per show.
New this season, the series is partnering with area businesses to offer concessions and souvenirs that can be pre-ordered with tickets. In October, the Rock Island Candy Company will offer a custom trick-or-treat candy assortment available for pick-up in the lobby before the show. In November, audience members can pre-order a custom holiday ornament to commemorate the evening. For the February show, ticket holders can add wine and chocolates to make the evening the perfect Valentine’s date. Before the final show in March, Austin’s BBQ will be on the Oval outside of Te Ata Memorial Auditorium for everyone to purchase dinner before the show.
The mission of the Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series is to encourage attendance at high-quality performing arts events as an aspect of a liberal arts education for students, to provide an affordable cultural and entertainment resource for our college family and community, and to lead local arts education by presenting relevant and culturally diverse programming that broadens the aesthetic of our audiences. For more than two decades, the series has brought world-class performers from a range of styles to the USAO campus. Starting with the live, online 2020-21 season, all tickets for K-12 and USAO students have been free of charge.
The USAO Foundation presents the Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series with additional support from the Oklahoma Arts Council, Chickasha Public School Foundation, the university’s Culture and Recreation Committee, and corporate partners.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit usao.edu/dwpas or call (405) 574-1213.
