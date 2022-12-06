Jordan Vinyard, dean of the School of Visual and Performing Arts and associate professor of art at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, will exhibit her work in a solo show entitled “Parables for Proxies” at the Collar Works gallery in New York City in January 2023. Featuring kinetic sculptures, multimedia installations and video/performance, the exhibit focuses on the human experience when faced with its desolation.
“Parables for Proxies calls popular ideas concerning post-humanistic futures a counterfeit,” said Vinyard. “Instead of bodies adorning mechanic qualities of strength and efficiency, they are becoming less post-human and increasingly subhuman. Our society is going through painful and slow rehabilitation. Over the last two years, we have been segmented, while technological ideals have been rapidly magnified. In my work I use a desperate Frankensteinian practice to symbolize slowly putting bits of life back together again. This exhibition is ultimately about reestablishing the virtue of the physical body.”
Opening during one of Collar Works’ biggest events of the year, “Troy Night Out,” Vinyard’s exhibit will feature two nine-foot-tall kinetic sculptures called “All the King’s Horses,” which were funded by an Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition Creative Projects grant.
A part of the Science & Arts faculty since 2013, Vinyard teaches installation, sculpture, performance, bio-art and expanded media. She was recently appointed dean of the newly created School of Visual and Performing Arts, and she is also the director of Art Wrecker Studio, the university’s professional gallery space in downtown Chickasha. A graduate of Florida State University, her works have appeared in exhibitions both national and international, including at Art Basel, Miami and The International Symposium of Electronic Arts in Dubai.
For more information, contact Vinyard at 405-574-1301 or jvinyard@usao.edu.
