During their June meeting, the Board of Regents for the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma voted unanimously to not increase tuition or mandatory fees for the 2023-24 academic year.
On average, an Oklahoma resident enrolled in 15 credit hours can expect to pay $4,140 per trimester in tuition and fees.
“It is our duty to ensure that a quality college education remains accessible and affordable for all,” said President John Feaver. “As the past two years have proven, more and more students in Oklahoma and elsewhere are clearly seeing the value proposition that this university offers them. In order for us to continue recruiting and retaining such talented and driven students, it is crucial for us to keep their financial burden as low as possible.”
Institutions within the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education are required to offer first time full-time Oklahoma resident students a tuition rate that will be guaranteed for at least four academic years. At the time of enrollment students can choose whether to participate in the guaranteed rate, which is slightly higher than the rate set for the fiscal year. For fall 2023, students enrolled in 15 credit hours who opt to pay the guaranteed rate will accrue $4,740 per trimester in tuition and fees.
Known for its small class sizes and close working relationships between students and faculty, Science & Arts is continuously recognized for quality and value. In 2022, U.S. News and World Report ranked Science & Arts in the top 20 of their Top Public Schools list. This category includes numerous prestigious institutions including the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy. Science & Arts is also highly ranked on the U.S. News and World Report’s Least Debt list, and it is #7 on Great Value College’s 100 Most Affordable Small Colleges West of the Mississippi list.
