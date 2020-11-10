Area school districts have announced available school board seats and dates to file to run.
Chickasha
The Board of Education of Chickasha Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the No. 1 seat on the Chickasha Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Grady County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Amber-Pocasset
The Board of Education of Amber-Pocasset School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the No. 1 seat on the Amber-Pocasset Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Grady County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Tuttle
The Board of Education of Tuttle Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the No. 1 or No. 3 seat on the Tuttle Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for a seat at the Grady County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Pioneer
The Board of Education of Pioneer Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the No. 3 seat on the Pioneer Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Grady County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
