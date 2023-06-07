summer food program
pixabay.com

Two sites in Chickasha will offer free meals to local youth during the summer months. 

Between June 5 and Aug. 4, the Salvation Army in Chickasha and the Chickasha YMCA will offer lunch and a snack to anyone 18 and under. 

 

Salvation Army of Chickasha

2402 S. 16 St.

Chickasha, Oklahoma 73018

405-224-5647

Tuesday and Thursday

Lunch – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Snack – 2 to 3 p.m.

Chickasha YMCA

725 W. Chickasha Ave.

Chickasha, Oklahoma 73018

405-320-2396

Monday through Friday

Lunch – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Snack – 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Meals and snacks are prepared and packaged by volunteers in Hope’s Kitchen, which is the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s production Kitchen. The Summer Feeding Program is a federal nutrition program managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and distributed through the Oklahoma State Department of Education, according to a news release from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. 

