This summer, Chickasha residents will vote on a 1.25% sales tax to build a new $72 million water treatment plant.
If approved, a portion of the new sales tax may also be used for public safety as well as some infrastructure projects.
The Chickasha City Council approved the August 8 election at a special meeting on May 18.
Chickasha residents are currently paying a 3/4 cent capital improvement sales tax which expires at the end of the year. If the 1.25% sales tax is approved by voters, the new tax will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.
If the sales tax does not pass the election in August, the City of Chickasha will still purchase a new water treatment plant. However, funding will come from water rate increases beginning October 2023. If the sales tax passes, the rate increase will not go into effect, according to city documents.
Chickasha’s water infrastructure issues are serious, Keith Johnson, Chickasha City Manager, said. The city is at risk of not being about to provide clean water to residents. The Department of Environmental Quality has recognized deficiencies in Chickasha’s current water treatment plant, he said. Moreover, the cost of the new water treatment is beyond the city’s current financial ability, Johnson said.
Jon Wolff from Municipal Financial Services gave a presentation at the special council meeting.
He said there would be a substantial water rate increase for Chickasha residents if the sales tax is not approved. By utilizing a sales tax, anyone who visits Chickasha and spends money will also contribute to the cost of the water treatment plant, he said.
“There are really no other programs that are going to bring $70 million to the table,” Wolff said.
