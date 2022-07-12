Thousands flock to southern Grady County every August for the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival.
Taylor Abbott, the 2022 Rush Springs Watermelon Queen has been busy planting a seed of excitement for the event, which takes place Aug. 13.
The all-day festival features seed spitting contests, a Tiny Tot Competition, live music, 5k and 10k Watermelon Runs and free watermelon slices in the afternoon.
Since she was crowned in May, Abbott has visited other festivals in Grady County and surrounding areas. She has made appearances at the Chickasha Wings & Wheels event, the McCloud Blackberry Festival, the Chickasha Rodeo Parade, the Marlow July 4 parade and on the airwaves of KOOL 105.5.
This is a short list of the events Abbott has attended so far. The 17-year-old Rush Springs High School student has more to cross off her list before the big day in August.
Abbott said she is thankful to the Rush Springs community and the Rush Springs Lions Club for their support. In return, she hopes to share the magic of the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival and all the town has to offer.
Abbott will start the morning of the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival by promoting the event on the news. She will then spend the day presiding over the festival, meeting with attendees and participating in events.
Abbott will be a senior at Rush Springs High School in the fall. After graduating, Abbott said she plans to pursue an elementary teaching degree. She works as a lifeguard at the Rush Springs Pool and volunteers for Victory Fellowship Church.
2022 Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Schedule
7:00 a.m. 10k Watermelon Run
7:30 a.m. 5k Watermelon Run
8:30 a.m. 5k and 10k Awards
9:00 a.m. Opening Ceremonies
9:30 a..m. Tiny Tots Competion
12:00 p.m. Crowning of the Watermelon Queen
12:30 p.m. Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest
4:00 p.m. Watermelon Feed (Free slices of watermelon)
Live music throughout the day
