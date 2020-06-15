Students at Rush Springs High School will have an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming ACT.
Rush Springs will be preparing its students for the ACT July 13-16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students will be able to prepare for different subjects and can sign up for the ACT training at https://forms.gle/zxHaNjNoDvdJPYLS8. According to Rush Springs' post on its Facebook page, the training is free.
The next ACT date is July 18, but the registration deadline is this week. The deadline is Friday, and students can sign up for the test at http://www.act.org/.
Per the Facebook post, those with questions can contact Jennifer Burch or Carl Gaebler.
