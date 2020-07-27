The Rush Springs school district has come up with a plan for safely returning to school.
The district's plan goes through different procedures and protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lists a couple of different learning options that students can take.
Rush Springs will have a traditional option available for those who want to take their classes at school. The school district will have safety measures in place to combat COVID-19.
The school district says it will be requiring its staff and students to wear masks, with a couple of exceptions listed in the plan. The district also says it will provide two masks to each student and member of the staff.
Rush Springs lists other safety measures and protocols in the plan.
The school district is also providing a distance learning option for students who want to take that route. According to the plan, guardians should email the proper building principal by Friday for that option.
Guardians can send an email to cgaebler@rushprings.k12.ok.us, cblough@rushsprings.k12.ok.us or mseifried@rushsprings.k12.ok.us.
Anyone wanting to look at the district's plan can find a link to the entire plan and a link with more details about distance learning on the district's website.
