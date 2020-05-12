Rush Springs and Alex have announced their plans for traditional graduation ceremonies in June.
Rush Springs announced on its Facebook page in April that it is planning on having a graduation ceremony in June, should the proper guidelines allow for it to happen. Graduation ceremonies have been up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Rush Springs has scheduled its tentative ceremony for Friday, June 26. The school district has scheduled the tentative ceremony for 7 p.m. and will hold it at Joe Tunnell Stadium.
The school district does have another plan in place if the guidelines do not allow for a traditional ceremony. The district announced it has planned a virtual ceremony at Chief Drive-In Theatre on Monday, June 29.
According to the post by Rush Springs, seniors filled out a survey discussing what to do about graduation this year.
Alex announced that it will be holding its graduation ceremony Saturday, June 13. Alex will hold its ceremony at 8 p.m. at the football stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.