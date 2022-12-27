Rural Oklahoma Pride has donation jars in Chickasha, Oklahoma City, Comanche, Duncan and Marlow. Locations are listed at the end of this article.
In Chickasha, donation jars are available at Heidi Helping the Homeless and Canadian River Brewing Co. There is a QR code on the jars for those who want to donate directly to the Athena’s Justice GoFundMe page. At this time, $61,473 of $100,000 has been collected and more than 1.2K people have donated to the GoFundMe.
The GoFundMe was organized by Maitlyn Gandy, Athena’s mother. According to the page, Athena, was kidnapped on Nov. 30, 2022 by a FedEx driver. On Dec. 2, 2022, Athena’s family learned she had been murdered.
The page says all donations are being allocated for justice for Athena.
Rural Oklahoma Pride is also offering #justiceforathenastrand merchandise, proceeds from merchandise will also be donated to the cause. T-shirts and candles and stickers are available, but custom items such as mouse pads and phone cases may be ordered as well. Visit https://ruraloklahomapride.wordpress.com/merchandise/
Below are the locations for Rural Oklahoma Pride's #justiceforathenastrand jars:
- Heidi Helping the Homeless - 428 South 3rd St, Chickasha
- Canadian River Brewing Co. - 121 West Chickasha Ave, Chickasha
- Tru by Hilton - 4100 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City
- Home 2 by Hilton - 4110 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City
- Delbert’s Super Market - 601 Hilary Road, Comanche
- Napoli’s Gas Station - 2 South Highway 81, Duncan
- Jitters Coffee Shop - 1206 US-81 #24, Duncan
- Marlow Food Market - 610 South Broadway, Marlow
- Skin Deep Body Art - 1002 West Broadway Ave, Marlow
