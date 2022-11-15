The Rotary Club of Chickasha has announced the winners of its Rotary Roll Call bike giveaway for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year. Students in 2nd through 6th grade who achieved perfect attendance through the quarter were awarded certificates of achievement and entered in the bike drawing.
The program was established in 2018 to encourage perfect attendance. For the first quarter, 84 students at Grand and 48 students at Lincoln achieved perfect attendance. One winner each was drawn from 2nd through 4th grades, and two winners each were drawn from 5th and 6th grades.
