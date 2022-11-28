Thanks to our generous sponsors, hardworking volunteers and 331 bicyclists, this year’s Chickasha Rock Island ride raised over $10,000 dollars for local charities. Presenting the checks are Phillip and Katie Wint who founded the ride in 2017. Receiving
A $1,000 check for The Shop with a Cop program is Lt. Traye Alexander. Joyce Belville is representing Mobile Meals. Crystal and Bobby McFarland from the Salvation Army and Veda Bush receiving the check for the Emergency Food Pantry. The Rock Island 4H club was voted the Most Enthusiastic Rest stop host And receiving their check are Maggie and Olivia Evans and Ken Lynn Chaney.
