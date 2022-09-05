The 14th annual Rock Island Arts Festival (RIAF) 2022 is only a few weeks away on Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2022.
Festival activities are held in the beautiful and historic Train Depot area of downtown Chickasha, OK on east Chickasha Avenue. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
At least 65 vendors have registered for the Festival and include artists, crafters, businesses, community groups, food trucks, breweries, wineries, musicians, performers and more. The latest updates can be found on the website www.rockislandartsfestival.org.
Children’s activities will be held around the depot area. Our dunk tank is back again this year to help raise funds for future CAAC artistic endeavors. Sign up to “take the plunge” for the arts!
There are no fees to enter the Festival or to park. All the live music and other performances are free, too.
For additional information, to become a sponsor or signup for the dunk tank, email director@rockislandartsfestival.org OR call (405) 274-7547.
Again this year, the Rock Island Arts Festival is pleased to have other major events held in conjunction with the Festival activities, including the 5th annual ‘Oklahoma Food Truck Championship’ Competition and Chickasha’s ‘Rock Island Ride’ charity bicycle event, both on Saturday.
The RIAF is a multi-faceted, family-friendly arts event organized and facilitated by the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) each fall since 2009.
In March 2019, the Chickasha Area Arts Council was honored by having its 10th annual ‘Rock Island Arts Festival’ recognized as Chickasha’s ‘Event of the Year for 2018’ by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council is a local 501c3 non-profit, all volunteer organization. Contributions made to the CAAC, RIAF and its other programs may be tax-deductible. The CAAC is located at 521 W. Chickasha Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.