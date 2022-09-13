An new convenience store and eatery may be opening on Grand Ave. in Chickasha.
In addition to fuel, Roaster’s Market will offer craft coffee and made-to-order food. Their menu includes rotisserie chicken, soups, salads, sandwiches, sides, steak burgers and breakfast. Drink options include hot and iced coffees, frappes and smoothies.
The Chickasha Planning Commission approved an application from Lawson Retail Properties to use the area between 510 W. Grand Ave and 515 W. Utah Ave. to build a Roaster’s Market. This will replace the Fishermen Seafood restaurant.
Mike Lawson, owner of Lawson Retail Properties, said the first Roaster’s Market was built in June 2020 in Ada, Oklahoma. At this location, the store has received great reviews and a high volume of customers, Lawson said.
According to their website, Roaster’s Market is named for two kinds of roasts, high quality coffee and rotisserie chicken. The location in Ada offers drive through, order online and dine-in options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.