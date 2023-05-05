TULSA, Okla. — Amanda Richardson of the Chickasha FFA Chapter earned first-place honors in the 2023 Oklahoma FFA Agricultural Communications Proficiency Award area during the 97th Oklahoma FFA Convention on May 3.
Titus Montgomery of the Red Oak FFA Chapter and Kayla Poling of the Silo FFA Chapter earned second- and third-place honors, respectively.
Richardson’s SAE responsibilities evolved over her high school career, beginning with working on a streaming program for Chickasha's district and county livestock shows. Richardson attended training and took her Agricultural Communications class where she learned how to conduct interviews, set up film programs, and how to use a DSLR camera. When “The Rising Sun” podcast aired in 2021, Richardson volunteered to learn script writing and editing audio. She began her graphic design business, where she creates flyers and brochures for her high school. Richardson’s future plans include pursuing a college degree and adding to her business with professional photography.
"I have also designed several items for our FFA Chapter, including banquet and auction invitations and our senior banners and awards,” Richardson said. “This skill has helped me realize my passion for digital design and marketing and is something I want to pursue in my future career.”
The agricultural communications proficiency award is designed to recognize students who are involved in a supervised agricultural experience that helps develop their communications skills in a field related to agriculture. This can include writing for a newspaper or agricultural magazine, working for a radio or TV station, or using skills in web design and maintenance.
The Chickasha senior is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Richardson. Her agricultural education instructors and FFA advisors are Kolby Schmidt and Emily Schmidt.
The award is sponsored on the state level by Heath and Deana Beanland and by Koch. The Masonic Charity Foundation provides a $1,000 state winner scholarship.
FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 29,000 members and 366 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fifth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit okffa.org.
