Amanda Richardson (second from right) of the Chickasha FFA Chapter captured first-place honors in the 2023 Oklahoma FFA Agricultural Communications State FFA Proficiency Award area. Randy Gilbert (right) of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation congratulates Richardson as well as Titus Montgomery (left) of the Red Oak FFA Chapter and Kayla Poling of the Silo FFA Chapter.

The award is sponsored on the state level by Heath and Deana Beanland and by Koch. The Masonic Charity Foundation provides a $1,000 state winner scholarship.