Local officials, residents and a few four-legged friends met at the Susan Dale Badgett Memorial Paws Park on Friday.
An official ribbon cutting was held next to the park’s recently installed sign. The park opened to the public in July 2022.
The dog park is located within Centennial Park, at 7th and Idaho Ave. in Chickasha.
Susan Badgett’s sister, Gail (Badgett) Ulrich, traveled from Texas to cut the ribbon.
Susan passed away about four years ago of liver cancer. Gail wanted to honor her sister, who was a big animal lover. At one time, Susan had six golden retrievers, Gail said.
The park is divided into sections for large dogs and small dogs and includes water fountains, waste pick-up stations, benches and agility equipment. Gail said she plans to purchase more agility equipment for the small dog area.
Gail said she envisions future activities at the dog park such as Halloween costume contests or dog training classes.
The project began in 2019 but progress slowed due to the pandemic among other factors. Gail said city officials have been helpful during he process of bringing the park to fruition.
“The City has just done so much and Spencer [Winzenried] and Chris [Mosley] have just been great,” Gail said.
“It’s great to have it finally done, but I don’t know if it ever will be, because it’s a labor of love. Hopefully people will come out and make suggestions to the city about what’s needed.”
Gail said she enjoys driving by the park when she is in Chickasha to see people and their dogs enjoying the park.
Mayor Mosley thanked the Badgett family for their generous donations to build and maintain the park. He said the people of Chickasha have requested a dog park for years.
Mosley, who has had a canine companion in the past, said the park fills a need for many Chickasha residents.
“I do miss having a dog because it was a companion. That dog went everywhere with me. I’m excited about this for people who have an apartment or have a small yard. They can bring the animal here and let them stretch their legs a little bit.”
