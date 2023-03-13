Chickasha resident, Kent Hibbard, 66, died on March 8.
Hibbard was born in Oklahoma City on March 13, 1956 and died on March 8, 2023.
He would have been 67 today.
Hibbard was the original founder of the Resurrection House in Chickasha, which provides shelter to residents experiencing homelessness. He also founded the followup program, the Life Skills Institute, which sets people on a path towards home ownership while training them in life skills.
The Life Skills Institute acknowledged Hibbard’s passing in a statement on social media.
“We are saddened to announce the passing of the original Director of Resurrection House and Life Skills Institute Kent Hibbard. Kent’s love for individuals was a staple in this organization and we will be forever grateful for his service here. Our prayers go out to his wife Julie, and his family during this time. Kent’s desire was to share his love for Christ to everyone who knew him and his hope they would find that love for Christ as well.”
Hibbard was also a pastor at Southern Hills Baptist Church for 11 years before he retired, according to his obituary.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on March 14 at Trinity Baptist Church under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home.
Read the full obituary here.
