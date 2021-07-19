Representatives from the Resurrection House approached the Grady County Commissioners about using a portion of American Rescue Plan funds to build a new shelter.
Pat Brooks, Board of Directors, and Zack Bowles, Executive Director of the Resurrection House attended the Grady County Commissioners meeting on Monday to propose a new dorm for about 26 male residents and two apartments for families. The shelter will include amenities such as a laundry room and chapel.
The Resurrection House in Chickasha has cared for the county’s homeless population for more than three decades. They provide temporary shelter for people who are actively looking for a job. The Life Skills Institute provides a potential next step. Here, residents are enrolled in a program with the end goal of making a down payment on their first home.
The Resurrection House’s female population will be housed within the Life Skills Institute, formerly the Jane Brooks School at 701 Colorado Ave., Brooks said.
The current dorm, which is located on 9th St. in Chickasha, has deteriorated over the years, requiring costly maintenance and repairs.
Brooks said the new shelter would be built on the grounds of the Life Skills Institute. By making this move, the organization could keep management to one site. Moreover, the current kitchen and dining area could be expanded in order to accommodate the residents in the new shelter. The kitchen and dining room renovations are included in a $2.4 million budget for the project.
Brooks said the construction budget was higher than the board expected. He said he recently learned that funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan may be used to address homelessness.
The Resurrection House is requesting that the Grady County Commissioners consider directing $1,250,000 of American Rescue Plan funds towards the project, out of the $10.8 million the county is expected to receive.
The Resurrection House is seeking additional funding through grants and private donations.
Grady County District 2 Commissioner, Ralph Beard, said he is on board with the proposal. He told Brooks he would investigate what process the commissioners need to follow in order to provide the funds.
“I’m all for it if we can,” he said.
Kent Hibbard was the director of the Resurrection House for over 30 years before retiring in October 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.