Blanchard Main Street greened up on March 11 for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. The afternoon celebration began with a performance of Irish and Scottish pub music by Black Oak Shillelagh. The parade kicked off at 4:30 p.m. with floats, vehicles and people decked in green and four-leaf clovers.
Residents follow the rainbow to Blanchard's St. Patrick's Day Parade
- Photos by Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
