The Extreme Monster Truck Summer Nationals had to press the brakes on their May show due to spring storms.
But rather than throw the showbiz in reverse, the monster trucks have only warmed up their engines for the rescheduled August show.
The August show lineup will feature Faith Phreed and her truck “Animal House.” At 14-years-old, Phreed may be one of the youngest monster truck drivers in the world, according to the event page.
Other flying, car-crunching and wheel spinning acts include world champion Mississippi Nightmare, rookie of the year Venom, racing champion Dysfunctional and a car crushing tank named Twisted Terror.
The Tuff Truck Contest will also return with a cash prize. To enter, participants may call 817-366-1784.
The rescheduled shows will take place Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Grady County Fairgrounds in Chickasha.
Tickets purchased for the May 12 and May 13 shows will be honored at the rescheduled August show. Otherwise, ticket purchasing information is the same as previously reported:
Tickets are $15 for kids ages two to 12, $27 for adults and $35 for VIP, which includes access to the pre-show pit party, meet and greet with drivers, pictures with monster trucks, meet Minions and a free souvenir for the kids.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
Tickets are also available at the the gate the day of the show and at Homeland, Interurban and Williams Discount Food in Chickasha, Spencer’s Grocery in Blanchard and Crutcher’s Western Wear and Homeland in Lawton and Duncan.
