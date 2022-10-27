The Let’s Talk About It Book Club will meet again on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chickasha Public Library’s meeting room. Dr. Nyla Khan will present The Plague of Doves by Louise Erdrich, a fictional story based on real events that occurred in the 1890s. This novel explores racial injustice and its effects on the relationship between Native and white communities in North Dakota in both the past and the present.
Let’s Talk About is a book club designed for adults who are interested in reading, learning about history and current events, and who enjoy discussing their thoughts and ideas with others.The overarching theme of this program is civil rights, and each of the five books were chosen to reflect this theme in different ways.
Dr. Nyla Ali Khan is a professor at Rose State College, Midwest City, OK and taught as a Visiting Professor at the University of Oklahoma. She received her Ph.D. in English Literature and her Masters in Postcolonial Literature and Theory at the University of Oklahoma. She is the author of four books, as well as several articles, book reviews and editorials. She was named one of the 100 Trailblazers for 2018 by the Oklahoma League of Women Voters, received the President’s Volunteer Service Award & Silver Medal for her national public speaking and her bridge building work at the community and grassroots level in the state of Oklahoma, and was also recently selected as one of The Journal Record’s “50 Making a Difference” for 2019 and “The Journal Record Woman of the Year."
In addition to Khan’s presentation, we will have small group discussions. Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Chickasha Public Library.
Registration is encouraged, as space is limited. To register, visit the Chickasha Public Library in person, call 405-222-6075, or email library@chickasha.org. Several copies of the book are available to check out from the library.
The final Let’s Talk About It meeting will be on Thursday, December 1, when Dr. Ken Hada will present Behind the Beautiful Forevers by Katherine Boo.
The Chickasha Public Library received a matching grant from Oklahoma Humanities for this program. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of the Library. Books, services, and other materials for this series are provided by Let’s Talk About It, a project of Oklahoma Humanities. Generous funding and support for this series was provided by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and Oklahoma City University. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in these programs do not necessarily represent those of Oklahoma Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.
