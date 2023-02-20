Preventative health screenings are available to Chickasha residents next month.
Registration is open for Life Line Screening, which will take place on March 10 at First Christian Church in Chickasha (located at 202 S. 6th St.).
Residents may register at www.lifescreening.com. Pre-registration is required for this event, according to a press release from Life Line Screening. At the time of this report, there are still a few spots open between 10:25 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.
These screenings are sold in a package which evaluates the patient’s level of plaque buildup in their arteries, HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, kidney and thyroid function.
According to Life Line Screening, package pricing starts at $159 but consultants will be available to customize a package based on the patients age and risk factors.
Residents with questions about the upcoming screening may contact Life Line Screening at 1-877-237-1287.
