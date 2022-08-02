Cyclists can explore Chickasha while raising money for local charities this fall.
The Rock Island Ride will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Rock Island Depot in Chickasha.
There are six route options for cyclists of all experience levels. The easiest option is a ten-mile ride around town, which is recommended for new riders and families. Experienced, endurance cyclists can take on the 63-mile, very hilly road—that includes a rock climb.
Pre-registration early birds get a discount and a t-shirt. The 10-mile route is currently $15 and all others are $30. Those who pre-register by Sept. 7 will receive a t-shirt with the Rock Island Ride logo. Fees will increase by $5 after 10 p.m. on Sept. 7, and again after 10 p.m. on Sept. 21. The deadline to register online is 11 p.m. on Sept. 29. Register online here.
Proceeds benefit local civic groups in Chickasha. In the past, the Rock Island Ride Committee has awarded thousands to the Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Mobile Meals of Chickasha and the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties.
T-shirt pickup and rider check-in will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Canadian River Brewing Co. This location is adjacent to the ride’s starting point at the Rock Island Depot.
Parking is free.
As riders return to the starting point, the Rock Island Depot will come to life with other events taking place on the same day. The Rock Island Arts Festival will feature artisans, entertainment, children's activities and more. The Oklahoma Food Truck Championships will line the streets with food trucks from all around the state.
For more updates, follow https://www.facebook.com/ChickashasRockIslandRide/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.