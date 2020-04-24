Residents in Grady County don’t have to go too far for free Naloxone kits.
According to Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, its branch in Chickasha is offering free kits to residents anonymously and with no visit to a doctor required. Red Rock's address is 804 W. Choctaw Ave.
Per a press release from Red Rock, Naloxone is used to help with opioid overdoses.
“Naloxone is the medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It is not addictive and cannot be abused,” the release states.
A list of those who Naloxone might be for, from the press release, is given below.
Red Rock asks to call the Chickasha branch ahead of time and says that a survey is required. The number to call for a kit is 405-222-0622, ext. 2626. Red Rock is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
The company also mentioned that the branch will take kits out to your car, and temperatures will need to be taken for anyone who wants to go inside.
Those wanting more information on Naloxone and opioid overdoses can visit http://okimready.org/. The website has information about Naloxone and opioid overdoses, such as recognizing an overdose and responding to an overdose.
The website also provides contact information for “first responders” and “community members” seeking training for Naloxone.
Who might need Naloxone
· Uses alcohol, benzodiazepines, or muscle relaxers with opioids
· Has liver, kidney, or breathing problems
· Uses illicit opioids such as heroine or fentanyl
· Concerned someone close to you may overdose
