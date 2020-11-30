The Board of Education of Red River Technology Center School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the No. 1 seat of the Red River Technology Center School District Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Stephens County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 7 through Dec. 9, 2020.
Red River Technology Center announces filing dates for school board seat
- Special to The Express-Star
-
-
