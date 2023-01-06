The Chickasha Public Library recently received a $2,000 Ready2Read grant to purchase children’s books and teaching materials that support early literacy. The Ready2Read grant is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Friends of Libraries in Oklahoma, and supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Library has purchased several items with the grant, including many picture and board books, a felt board for Preschool Storytime, educational activities, and two tablets specially designed for young children. These materials are designed to enhance pre-reading skills for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Many of the books purchased with the grant have already been added to the children’s collection, and several others were given away to children in the community at Christmas.
Additionally, Valerie Kimble of the Friends of Libraries in Oklahoma (FOLIO) provided Storytime training for Library staff members. Kimble is a certified media specialist who worked at the Pioneer Library System for 13 years, and has told stories around the region. Along with entertaining the children with storytelling, she trains library staff members and is a children’s book selector for libraries.
Parents and caregivers are invited to visit the Chickasha Public Library and learn more about the importance of reading with children to help them learn sounds, increase vocabulary, improve comprehension, and grow to love reading. If you would like more information about Library programs and services for young children, contact Drew Cooper, Youth Services Librarian, at 405-222-6075.
This project is made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. However, the opinions expressed by a grant supported outside agent do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of ODL or IMLS, and no official endorsement by those entities should be inferred.
