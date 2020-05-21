A Purcell man was injured in a motorcycle wreck two miles east of Dibble on Wednesday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Charles Cherry, 31, was westbound on Highway 39 when he lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the road. The motorcycle flipped twice, knocking Cherry off his bike, the report said.
Cherry was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City via Survival Flight. He was admitted in fair condition with leg injuries.
In addition to OHP, the McClain County Sheriff’s Department and Wadley EMS responded to the scene.
