Bankers can’t change the weather, but they can help Chickasha Police find relief from it! On Friday, the Chickasha Police Department welcomed a team of bankers from The First National Bank & Trust Co., who brought 35 cases of water to help quench the Oklahoma heat for officers. Accepting the donation is Sgt. Lauren Jewell and Ashton Zolinski. From left is SVP Chief Experience Officer Mike Van Sickle, Accounting and Operations Specialist Russ Hamilton, Jewell, VP Bank Manager Beverly White, Executive Assistant Tara Pierce, VP Bank Manager Kasey Englebretson and CPD Records Clerk Zolinski. [Member FDIC]
Police get water relief from FNBT bankers
- Submitted by Randy Talley
