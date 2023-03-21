Phase 2 of Chickasha’s downtown park could include recreation for children and a celebration of Chickasha’s legends.
Pat Brooks, with the Chickasha Community Foundation, provided an update of the project at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night.
Brooks said a playground may be built in the park.
Mayor Chris Mosley asked if the playground would include equipment that is accessible for children with disabilities. Brooks affirmed that inclusivity is part of the planning process.
A mini-train for children that travels in a loop may also be built in the park. Brooks said that discussion led the committee to consider adding a carousel as well.
Council member Kelly Boyd said he was glad to hear that activities for children will be added to the park. Chickasha’s residents frequently request more things for kids to do, he said.
Brooks said the committee is also discussing a way to recognize Chickasha’s local legends and to provide an educational component. Brooks said this is part of the original downtown park plan. He said there are a few different ways to accomplish this goal.
Brooks also suggested improvements for the general area of the park. For example, he said it is “time to considers a four-way stop” at 1st St. and Chickasha Ave. He said while the traffic is slow in the area, there is a lot of hesitation as motorists take turns.
Construction for phase 2 is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and finish by the end of the year, Brooks said.
Edit: As previously reported, the downtown park in Chickasha has been and will continue to be funded by private donors and grants.
