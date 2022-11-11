Ron Pearson said he grew up fast during the Vietnam War.
“First thing you know I was on a plane headed to Vietnam. Didn’t know what was going to happen. Didn’t know what I was in for. I guarantee you after three years there I was a grown man when I came home. Just like many of you,” he said.
The Grady County Veterans Day Program took place on Friday at the Chickasha Elk’s Lodge. Pearson was the guest speaker.
He graduated from Chickasha High School and joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 in 1966. He served three tours in Vietnam as a brown water sailor. He attained the rank of an E5 and received an honorable discharge in 1969. He became disabled due to exposure to agent orange.
Pearson said a lot of people don’t know what veterans go through and a lot of them don’t discuss their experiences. However, veterans often find fellowship among one another.
“It means a lot to me to be around my brothers,” Pearson said.
He said the war on terrorism is still going on today.
“The war on terrorism has helped us all realize how truly unique the American way of life is. Sometimes we take it for granted. But the freedom we enjoy is extremely special and that is why we must defend it, even today,” he said.
Typically, the Veterans Day Program is observed at the Grady County Veterans Memorial, which is located on the west side of Shannon Springs Park. However, due to frigid temperatures, the Elk’s Lodge hosted the ceremony. As is tradition, a special meal was served to veterans and their friends and families after the program.
Sherri Lewis, Oklahoma Veteran’s Recognition Committee President, said Grady County has more veterans per capita than any other county in the United States.
“That says something for Chickasha people,” Lewis said. “Our veteran community is outstanding."
Lewis told veterans they can find many resources at the Chickasha Disabled American Veterans, located at 101 N. 6th St. The center provides numerous services including help filing claims, a certified service writer as well as meetings and a place to hang out with other veterans.
Lewis said the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties is also a good resource for veterans. Lt. Bobby and Lt. Crystal McFarland were in attendance at the program.
Lewis also recognized the recent passing of one of Chickasha’s well-known veterans, Carey “Cabo” Wilkerson. Wilkerson was dedicated to the community and was active in the American Legion, Lewis said.
“And of course he was a heck of a Santa Claus,” she said.
Lewis encouraged residents to take notice of veterans when they see them and to thank them for their service.
Local members of the American Legion, DAV and VFW presented and retired the colors during the ceremony. The prayer was led by Rev. Amiel “Chuck” Fletcher, U.S. Navy Veteran and Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church. Jerica Southwell sang the National Anthem. Nathan Troub, Eagle Scout, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
