Paxton honored at OKFB leadership conference

Senator Lonnie Paxton of Tuttle was recently honored at Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s annual leadership conference Feb. 21 in Oklahoma City.
OKFB presented Paxton with the 2022 OKFB Champion award – an honor given to state lawmakers who serve as exemplary advocates for Oklahoma agriculture, going above and beyond for the state’s farmers and ranchers during the 2022 legislative session.
“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of lawmakers advocating for farmers, ranchers and rural Oklahoma at the state Capitol,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “Farm Bureau members appreciate these individuals and their understanding of the importance of agriculture in our state, and we are honored to recognize them for their hard work.”
Other OKFB Champion award recipients were Sen. Darcy Jech, Kingfisher; Sen. Chuck Hall, Perry; Sen. Brent Howard, Altus; Sen. Chris Kidd, Waurika; Rep. John Pfeiffer, Orlando; Rep. Jon Echols, Oklahoma City; Rep. Kyle Hilbert, Bristow; Rep. Dell Kerbs, Shawnee; and Rep. Anthony Moore, Clinton.
In addition to the OKFB Champion award, OKFB presented Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall with a special service award for their role in OKFB’s first ever Youth Legislative Experience in July 2022.
Award winners were nominated by county Farm Bureau members and the OKFB board of directors. Recipients received a plaque in recognition of their service to agriculture and rural Oklahoma.
