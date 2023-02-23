New Life Christian Church of Chickasha announced the resignation of their senior pastor, Matthew Reiber.
On Tuesday, Reiber was charged with three counts of lewd or indecent acts with a minor, according to the Grady County District Attorney.
The church made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday. The post, in part, said “Such allegations, if true, are reprehensible and inexcusable but were not consistent with what we observed of Matt’s service to our church and community for over a year. Matt has denied these allegations and although he is presumed innocent under the law, the legal system will determine the merits or lack thereof in due time.”
The post goes on to say Reiber has resigned and is no longer associated with New Life Christian Church. The church has removed Reiber as their senior pastor on their website.
Authorities learned about the allegations against Reiber in early February. He was arrested on Saturday, went before the court on Tuesday and was released on a $100,000 bond. At this time, he is not allowed to have contact with minor children who are not his own, according to District Attorney Jason Hicks.
Reiber's preliminary hearing is set for March 1.
