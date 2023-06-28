The Chickasha Chamber and the Chickasha Economic Development Council are delighted to announce the newest addition to the beloved Christmas in July celebration: The Parade of Stars and Handlebars. This exhilarating event promises to bring joy and excitement to the heart of Chickasha as participants showcase their festive spirit on bikes and ATVs. This year's parade will take place on July 4th at 10 AM in Shannon Springs Park, marking the pinnacle of the month-long Christmas in July festivities.
Christmas in July, an event that has been lighting up Chickasha for the past three years, was originally introduced during the challenging times of the 2020 pandemic to spread cheer and foster community togetherness. Now, in its fourth edition, this annual celebration has grown into a cherished tradition, enchanting residents, and visitors alike.
The Parade of Stars and Handlebars is set to be the highlight of this year's Christmas in July celebration. Participants will have the opportunity to display their creativity and holiday spirit as they traverse through Shannon Springs Park on their bikes and AVs. To join the parade, participants must register online at www.chickashachamber.com/christmas-in-july until July 3rd. For those who prefer in-person registration, it will be available starting at 9 AM on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, in the front parking lot of Shannon Springs Park.
The registration fee for the Parade of Stars and Handlebars is $10 per person or household, with the option of a $25 fee for groups or clubs. As an added bonus, all entries will receive complimentary snow cone coupons from Jungle Ice Fun Zone. Moreover, the proceeds from this event will be dedicated to supporting USO Oklahoma.
To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for participants, the event entry point will be at Ferguson Drive, where ATV, golf cart, and bicycle enthusiasts can park in the pool parking lot and proceed to the registration area.
“The Parade of Stars and Handlebars is an exciting addition to our Christmas in July celebration,” said Whitney Palesano, Membership Director for the Chickasha Chamber. “We invite all residents, visitors, and local businesses to join us in this fun filled event, as we come together to celebrate the spirit of community and support our Veterans.”
In addition to the Parade of Stars and Handlebars, Christmas in July features a month-long series of events and shop local campaigns aimed at promoting Chickasha's vibrant local businesses. From special promotions to themed activities, this annual celebration encourages everyone to discover the charm and warmth of Chickasha.
For more information about the Parade of Stars and Handlebars and the Christmas in July festivities, please visitwww.chickashachamber.com/christmas-in-july
