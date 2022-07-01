The following construction projects will impact travel on interstates, major highways and turnpikes from Thursday, June 30, through Monday, July 4. For daily traffic advisories visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at www.pikepass.com and follow @OKTurnpike on Twitter and Facebook.
I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike intermittently narrowed to one lane between Sterling and Chickasha, Comanche/Caddo/Grady Co.
I-44/H.E. Bailey is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Sterling/Cyril gate (mm 62) and US-81/US-277 (mm 80) in Chickasha for pavement rehabilitation.
I-44/Turner Turnpike speed reductions at SH-66 in Tulsa
Both directions of the Turner Turnpike will have speed reductions to 45 mph at SH-66 for bridge construction. Two lanes going each direction will remain open during the work.
US-412/Cimarron Turnpike narrowed to one lane at US-177, SH-99
US-412/Cimarron Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at US-177 (mm 16) and at SH-99 (mm 48) for toll both work.
John Kilpatrick Turnpike ramp closed at US-77/Broadway Ext. through May
The eastbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike ramp to northbound US-77/Broadway Ext. is closed through May for new ramp construction.
Indian Nation Turnpike narrowed to one lane near Daisy, Atoka Co.
Indian Nation/SH-375 is narrowed to one lane near SH-43 (mm 38) in Daisy for bridge repairs.
Oklahoma Transportation
Statewide
I-35 narrowed in Braman, Kay Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between W. Braman Rd. (mm 230) and US-177 (mm 221) in Braman through summer 2022.
I-35 narrowed to one lane in Tonkawa, Kay Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over US-60 (mm 214) in Tonkawa for bridge replacement and resurfacing.
I-35 intermittently narrowed in Pauls Valley, Garvin Co.
I-35 is intermittently narrowed in both directions between Kimberlin Road (mm 74) and SH-19 (mm 72) in Pauls Valley for pavement reconstruction.
I-35 narrowed to one lane between Marietta and Thackerville, Love Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction about 3 miles north of SH-153 (mm 8) between Marietta and Thackerville for bridge reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near Okemah, Okfuskee Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-27 (mm 221) and County Rd. N3830 (mm 227) for pavement reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Okemah, Okfuskee Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Clearview Rd. (mm 227) and US-62 West/SH-27 (mm 221) in Okemah for pavement rehabilitation.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near Sayre, Beckham Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between SH-152 (mm 23) and US-283 (mm 20) near Sayre for bridge work.
I-40B narrowed to one lane in Clinton, Custer Co.
I-40B is narrowed to one lane in both directions east of US-183 (mm 66) over the Washita River in Clinton for bridge work.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Foss, Washita Co.
I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in both directions between SH-44 (mm 53) and Haggard road (mm 61) near Foss for resurfacing.
I-44 narrowed at SH-49 near Lawton-Fort Sill, Comanche Co.
I-44 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-49 (mm 45) just north of Lawton-Fort Sill for a bridge rehabilitation project.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near Warner, McIntosh Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Texanna Rd./Porum Landing (mm 270) and US-266/SH-2 (mm 278) near Warner through fall 2022 for a bridge and pavement rehabilitation project.
I-40/US-69 intermittently narrowed in Checotah, McIntosh Co.
I-40 and US-69 are intermittently narrowed west of US-69 Business (mm 264) in Checotah for interchange improvements.
US-69 narrowed to one lane in Eufaula, McIntosh Co.
US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-9 and Eufaula for reconstruction.
US-69 narrowed to one lane in McAlester, Pittsburg Co.
US-69 is narrowed to one lane in both directions south of US-270 in McAlester for surface and bridge work.
US-60 narrowed intermittently near Pawhuska, Osage Co.
US-60 is narrowed intermittently between Pawhuska and Bartlesville near Osage Hills State Park in Osage County for reconstruction.
US-60B narrowed to one lane near Ponca City, Kay Co.
US-60B is narrowed to one lane in each direction near Ponca City over Bois D'Arc Creek in Kay Co. for bridge work.
US-70 intermittently narrowed in Valliant, McCurtain Co.
US-70 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction through Valliant for resurfacing.
US-177 narrowed to one lane near Shawnee, Pottawatomie Co.
US-177 narrowed to one lane in each direction between I-40 and Shawnee for resurfacing.
US-270 narrowed to one lane in Dewey Co.
US-270 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Oakwood and SH-51 for pavement work.
US-59/US-412 narrowed to one lane near West Siloam Springs, Delaware Co.
US-59/US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Cherokee Turnpike and the Arkansas state line near West Siloam Springs for resurfacing.
SH-1 narrowed to one lane near Ada, Pontotoc Co.
SH-1 is narrowed to one lane in each direction with intermittently shifted lanes between SH-3 and County Road 1566 for reconstruction.
SH-33 narrowed near Watonga in Blaine Co.
SH-33 is narrowed east of US-270 near Watonga to the Kingfisher Co. line for pavement reconstruction.
SH-9 narrowed to one lane near Keota, Haskell Co.
SH-9 is narrowed in both directions near Keota for resurfacing.
SH-31 narrowed to one lane near Coalgate, Coal Co.
SH-31 is narrowed to one lane over Salt Creek for road work.
SH-33 is closed at SH-74 near Crescent, Logan Co.
SH-33 is closed at SH-74 near Crescent and SH-74F near Cashion for widening and resurfacing.
SH-33 narrowed to one lane at SH-18 in Cushing, Payne Co.
SH-33 is narrowed to one lane in both directions near SH-18 in Cushing for pavement replacement.
SH-44 narrowed to one lane in Foss, Washita Co.
SH-44 is narrowed to one lane in Foss over Turkey Creek for bridge reconstruction.
SH-51 narrowed to one lane in Yale, Payne Co.
Westbound SH-51 is narrowed to one lane and wide loads are restricted between Ninth St. in Yale and SH-18 for pavement reconstruction.
SH-51 detoured near Southard, Blaine Co.
SH-51 is closed and detoured near SH-51A for bridge work over Gypsum Rd.
SH-85A narrowed to one lane in Bernice, Delaware Co.
SH-85A is narrowed to one lane in each direction in Bernice for bridge work over Horse Creek.
SH-99 narrowed to one lane near Cleveland, Pawnee Co.
SH-99 is narrowed to one lane near Cleveland over the Arkansas River on the Pawnee/Osage county line for bridge replacement.
Tulsa Metro:
SH-66 narrowed to one lane near I-44 through summer 2022
Eastbound SH-66 is narrowed to one lane from S. 61st W. Ave. to I-44 through summer 2022 as part of an interchange improvement project.
I-44 and US-75 ramps closed over I-44 through summer 2022
As part of a project to widen I-44 from west of the Arkansas River to Union Ave., and to improve the I-44/US-75 interchange, lane and ramp closures include:
- The westbound I-44 ramp to northbound US-75 (mm 224) is closed through June 2022;
- The southbound US-75 ramp to westbound I-44 is closed through June 2022;
- The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound US-75 (mm 224B) and the southbound US-75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 are closed through early 2022. Use alternate route, such as I-244.
- Drivers on southbound US-75 should be extra alert to traffic merging from the westbound I-44 on-ramp.
- The westbound I-44 on-ramp from W. 51st St. (east of US-75) is closed through June 2022;
- The westbound I-44 off-ramp to Union Ave. (mm 224, west of US-75) is closed through June 2022.
- The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to S. Elwood Ave. (mm 224) is closed through early 2022. Drivers can use the protected turnaround at S. Peoria Ave. (mm 226) and westbound I-44 to access S. Elwood Ave.
- The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Skelly Dr. (located just west of Union Ave.) is closed until early 2023. Drivers can use the on-ramp at 33rd W. Ave. for access to eastbound I-44 from Skelly Dr.
***Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel times, and should plan extra time or avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as I-244 or SH-364/Creek Turnpike (toll road). Motorists using I-44 and US-75 are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in this area. ***
Southbound US-75 (east leg IDL) closed through summer 2022
Southbound US-75 (east leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop) is closed between Archer St. and US-64/SH-51 through spring 2022 for a resurfacing project. Various ramp closures that could impact traffic include:
- Westbound I-244 off-ramp to southbound US-75
- Eastbound I-244 off-ramp to southbound US-75
- Southbound US-75 off-ramp to eastbound I-244/US-412
- Southbound US-75 off-ramp to eastbound SH-51/US-64/Broken Arrow Expressway
- Southbound US-75 off-ramp to westbound SH-51/US-64
- Southbound US-75/westbound US-64/SH-51 and eastbound US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway on-ramps from 8th St.
- Southbound US-75 off-ramp to 7th St.
- Southbound US-75 off-ramp to 1st St.
Traffic will detour to the other legs of the IDL. Traffic switches are expected later in the project to close northbound US-75. The entire project is expected to complete in early 2023, weather permitting.
I-44 narrowed near US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expwy. through summer 2022
Drivers can expect various lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-44 between US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expwy. (mm 231) and E. 41st St./Sheridan Rd. (mm 230) for a bridge rehabilitation project that continues through summer 2022. Two lanes of traffic in each direction on I-44 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight closures may reduce the interstate to one lane in each direction for traffic safety purposes.
US-412/US-64/SH-51 ramps closed, lanes narrowed in Tulsa for Gilcrease Turnpike construction
Drivers should be aware of the following ramp and lane closures on eastbound US-412/US-64/SH-51 continuing through summer of 2022 for frontage road and ramp construction as part of the Gilcrease Expressway project in Tulsa:
- The eastbound US-412 on-ramp from 65th W. Ave. will be closed;
- The eastbound US-412 off-ramp to 49th W. Ave. will be closed; and
- Eastbound US-412 will be narrowed to two lanes between 65th W. Ave. and 49th W. Ave.
Ongoing closures on westbound US-412/US-64/SH-51 through summer 2022 include:
- The westbound US-412 off-ramp to 65th W. Ave is closed;
- The westbound US-412 on-ramp from 49th W. Ave. is closed; and
- Westbound US-412 is narrowed to two lanes between 49th W. Ave. and 65th W. Ave.
US-412/US-64/SH-51 narrowed near 49th W. Ave. for Gilcrease Turnpike construction
Drivers should be alert to traffic shifts, shoulder closures and reduced speeds on east and westbound US-412/US-64/SH-51 between 49th W. Ave. and 65th W. Ave. through summer 2022 as part of the Gilcrease Expressway project.
US-169/US-64 narrows between 51st St. and 91st St. through summer 2022
Drivers should be aware of various lane closures on US-169/US-64 between S. 51st St. and S. 91st St. through summer 2022 for a bridge maintenance project. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Some overnight closures may narrow traffic to one lane for traffic safety purposes.
- Northbound US-169/US-64 will be narrowed to two lanes between 61st St. and 51st St. through June.
- Southbound US-169/US-64 will be narrowed to two lanes at 71st St. and 81st St. through mid-July.
US-169 intermittently narrowed at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023
Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound US-169 at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project.
Oklahoma City Metro:
I-40 narrowed at Sunnylane Rd. in Del City
Eastbound and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between Sunnylane Rd. (mm 155A) and Hudiburg Dr. (mm 156B) for bridge reconstruction at Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd. Other traffic impacts include:
- Limited merge areas are available at the I-40 and Sunnylane Rd. and S.E. 15th St. on-ramps within the work zone. Motorists should be vigilant and use extra caution at ramps before merging.
- The eastbound I-40 Service Rd. (on the north side of I-40) will be closed between Sooner Rd. and Warren Dr. through summer 2022 and motorists are advised to locate a local detour.
I-40 narrowed at Rockwell Ave., Rockwell Ave. closed near Reno Ave.
The following I-40 and Rockwell Ave. closures continue through summer 2022 for the first phase of a bridge rehabilitation project:
- I-40 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between MacArthur Blvd. (mm 144) and Council Rd. (mm 142);
- Rockwell Ave. is closed between S.W. 3rd St. and the south I-40 Service Rd. through summer 2022. All through traffic will be detoured to MacArthur Blvd.; local traffic will be able to access I-40 south of Rockwell Ave. via the eastbound I-40 on- and off-ramps.
SH-152/Airport Rd. narrowed to one lane near John Kilpatrick Turnpike, Meridian Ave.
Eastbound SH-152/Airport Rd. is narrowed to one lane between the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and MacArthur Blvd. for resurfacing, widening and bridge rehabilitation. This project could impact travel near the Will Rogers World Airport and motorists are advised to plan additional travel time in this area.
SH-9 intermittently narrowed at 72nd St. S.E. in Norman
SH-9 is intermittently narrowed and lanes are shifted between 72nd St. S.E and 108th St. S.E. for widening project.
