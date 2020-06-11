The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 7,626 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There have been 357 deaths. Two additional deaths were reported today, both occurring between June 1 and June 9. One person was a woman in the 65 and older age group from Tulsa County. The second was a woman in the 60 to 64 age group from McCurtain County.
In Grady County, there have been 115 cases and 89 recoveries and three deaths. All three deaths were from Chickasha, where have been 65 cases and 47 recoveries. Tuttle has had 19 cases and 17 recoveries. Alex has had eight cases and five recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Verden and Amber have each had two cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah and Minco have each had one case and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 26 cases and 23 recoveries.
