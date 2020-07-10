The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 19,092 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 14,648 recovered and 416 total deaths.
Six additional deaths were reported on Friday, five men and one woman, all in the 65 and older age group from Garvin, McCurtain, Muskogee and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 228 cases, 145 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Five of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 131 cases and 75 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 46 cases and 33 recoveries. Amber has had six cases and two recoveries. Rush Springs has had five cases and four recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 66 cases and 49 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
