More than 90% of children who use lap-and-shoulder seat belts under the age of 10 should still be in a booster seat, according to data collected by AAA and the National Safety Council.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to ensure Oklahoma parents and children travel safely by hosting a booster seat check event on September 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grady County Health Department.
Nationally-certified technicians will be on-site to teach children and caregivers how to properly use a booster seat or to determine if a child is ready to ride without a booster seat.
A limited number of booster seats will be available to qualifying families.
The child, parent or legal guardian of the child, and vehicle must be present to receive a seat.
Parents or legal guardians must also bring proof of government assistance (e.g., WIC/SNAP/SoonerCare) to qualify for a seat.
Friday’s booster seat check event is one of many being held in partnership with OSDH Injury Prevention Service, Safe Kids Oklahoma and Safe Kids Tulsa during National Child Passenger Safety Week Sept. 18 – 24. County health departments across the state will host events throughout the week.
Families who are unable to attend September’s booster seat check events can call OSDH for information about other opportunities and seat check events at 405-426-8440 or visit the website at Oklahoma.gov/health/CPS.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
