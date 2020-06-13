The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 8,073 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 359 total deaths.
No additional deaths were reported on Saturday.
There have been 116 cases in Grady County and 98 recoveries. The three deaths in the county were from Chickasha, where there have been a total of 65 cases and 50 recoveries. In Tuttle, there have been 19 cases and 18 recoveries. Alex has had eight cases and eight recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber and Verden have each had two cases and two recoveries. Minco and Ninnekah have each had one case and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties has had 27 cases and 24 recoveries.
